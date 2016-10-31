Charlotte Crosby jokes about I'm A Celebrity appearance - but would you like to see her on the ITV show?

Sunderland TV star Charlotte Crosby surprised her millions of Twitter followers by revealing she would be appearing onI'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Geordie Shore personality tweeted: "Yep I am going on @imacelebrity I can't wait so excited man".

But just minutes later the 26-year-old tweeted her three million followers again saying "That was a joke btw". She claimed the first tweet was a joke to silence rumours that she was going to appear on the ITV programme.

After first appearing on Geordie Shore in 2011, Charlotte has since starred on Ex On The Beach, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating and The Charlotte Crosby Experience.

Vicky Pattison, who also appeared on Geordie Shore, was crowned queen of the jungle during the last series of I'm A Celebrity.