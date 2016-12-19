Cheers! Hartlepool bar celebrates being named Pub of the Year

A pub is drinking in the plaudits after being voted as Hartlepool’s best.

The Globe, on The Headland, beat competition from bars across the town to secure the Mail’s Pub of the Year crown.

It’s a community pub at the heart of the Headland community, and a focal point for the locals Claire Stephenson

Hartlepool Mail readers voted for their favourite from a long list of nominees, and the Northgate pub came out on top.

It was a particular success for landlady Claire Stephenson, who has only been in post for nine months.

She believes it continues to be so popular because of its place at the “heart” of the Headland community.

She said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to have won the award.

“I’m the new landlady here, and it’s nice to know we have carried on the good work of the people who were here before.

“The pub is traditional, which is why it’s so popular, I think.

“People come here because it’s warm and friendly.

“It’s a community pub at the heart of the Headland community, and a focal point for the locals.

“With lots of pubs having closed down, it’s as important as it ever has been.”

The pub has won the award in the past, and earlier this year, won the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Community Pub of the Year award.

The award, received in April, ensured outgoing landlords Phil and Liz Hall retired on a high.

Claire – who has been a landlady elsewhere in the town in the past – has been delighted with the way she has settled into the role at The Globe.

She has paid tribute to the customers for their ongoing support.

She added: “The regulars have stayed loyal to the pub.

“The basis of a good pub is always its customers.

“They’re the key to it all, as good people attract good people.

“Everybody looks after each other there, and if any money needs to be raised for charity, the customers get behind it.

“It’s a proper, old-fashioned pub, and new people are always welcome as well.

“We’ve kept the same traditional values since taking over, so it has stayed as it was.

“That was one of the reasons we bought the pub, because we loved it.”