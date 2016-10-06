Cheers to 21st Hartlepool Beer Festival

Organisers of Hartlepool Beer Festival are getting ready to raise a glass to the event’s 21st year.

Hartlepool Borough Hall will be turned into the town’s ‘biggest local’ next weekend when revellers will get to sample dozens of selected real ales and ciders and enjoy lots of live music.

It is all organised by Hartlepool Round Table and profits will go to four local charities; Bradley Lowery’s Fight, Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, Defibs 4 Hartlepool and Saturdads.

The festival is on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 15.

Round tabler Mark Rycraft said: “Across the two nights we have got over 50 real ales and about five flavours of cider.

“We are encouraging people to buy tickets in advance online where they are cheaper.

“It is great for staff parties and nights out.

“Every single penny of profit goes into local charities in Hartlepool so when people attend and have fun they are also supporting great causes.”

This year’s music line up features the Rabble Rousers, The Valentines, and Scandals on Friday night.

Saturday sees performances from Jake Taylor and Tina Turner tribute Kinshasa.

The festival also includes a wine bar, soft drinks and snacks.

Real ale enthusiasts are invited to tick off beers in Just Beer between noon and 3pm on Saturday. Admission is £4 and includes a free tankard and drink.

Tickets for the festival are £15 on the door or £12 at www.hartlepoolbeerfestival.co.uk.

Potential sponsors can email mark.rycraft@hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk