Chelsea graduates to new role at Caterpillar plant

Award-winner Chelsea Parker has engineered a permanent role at Peterlee’s Caterpillar plant.

The Sunderland University student so impressed during her placement with the company that she has now been employed her as its first-ever graduate HR advisor.

Chelsea was the recipient of this year’s Caterpillar Award at the university’s graduation ceremony, after her exceptional performance on the BA Business and Human Resources Management course.

The award recognises significant achievement across a range of activities, including a good level of academic achievement, as well as an excellent attitude towards the course.

Chelsea, 21, said: “I was fortunate enough to have been offered an industrial placement working for Caterpillar AT Trucks as a HR assistant.

“My placement year with Caterpillar not only gave me invaluable knowledge and an insight into human resources, but also strengthened my confidence in the workplace.”

Now Chelsea, who graduated with a first class degree, and achieved the highest grade on her course, is preparing to start her career with Caterpillar.

The award was presented by Chris Fairs, human resources manager at Caterpillar, himself a graduate of human resources management at the university.

“Caterpillar have had a successful HR student placement programme set up in conjunction with the University for a number of years.

“Chelsea is our fifth placement student in a row to obtain a first class honours degree,” he said.

“Chelsea excelled during her placement year with us at Caterpillar.”