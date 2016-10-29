Child cut free from car after A19 smash

A car roof had to be cut off by firefighters as they reached a child following a two-car collision.

The emergency services were called to the A19 northbound at Sheraton, close to the A179 turn off, after the crash.

A crew of firefighters from Stranton Fire Station in Hartlepool and two appliances from Stockton were sent to the scene, at 7.40pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire brigade cut a roof off and one child was then taken to hospital by ambulance."

The incident was brought to a close by 8.20pm.