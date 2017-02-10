Child taken to hospital after collision with car near Hartlepool school

A child has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Hartlepool.

The incident, involving a black BMW car, happened on West Park, near High Tunstall College of Science, just after 3pm today.

The car remained on the scene and the child was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.

Details of their injury are not known.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 15.09 to reports of a collision involving a child in West Park.

“We dispatched a rapid response paramedic and ambulance and we have taken one person to North Tees.”