Children from three years old can get into dance

Children as young as three can benefit from dance lessons at a Hartlepool studio.

The Carol Hammond Dance Studio, in Dalton Street in Hartlepool, has announced plans for classes in 2017 for youngsters.

Studio owner Carol Hammond said: “As ever we teach children from as young as 3 years old in ballroom and Latin American as well as party dances of course, and a little treat atthe end of class.”

Junior ballroom and Latin classes are held on Saturdays and take place at different times for different ages.

Carol added: “We also have classes for street dance for children as young as six years.

“Children can learn up-to-the-minute moves to their favourite chart songs.”

The street dance class is held on Fridays from 4.30pm.

Town youngsters are now just weeks away from taking part in the Strikly Salsa Kids event, which has been organised by Carol.

It will be held on a date to be announced in mid-January.

Strikly Salsa will see children from 11 schools taking part in a competition which will raise money for Alice House Hospice.