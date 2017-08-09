Children get creative at Hartlepool Carnival sandcastle competition

Children enjoying their school summer holidays got creative as a sandcastle competition took place in Hartlepool.

The Headland’s Fish Sands beach was the venue for the fun, which was held as part of the town’s carnival celebrations.

The Carnival children's sandcastle competition at Fish Sands, Headland. Third place in the 9-13 category, Lizzy Renney, 8 and Alexia Butterfield, 9. Picture: TOM BANKS

Cash prizes were awarded for the best sandcastle designs, with dozens of children aged between four and 13 turning up to get involved despite the damp weather.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Carnival told the Mail that organisers were pleased with the turnout.

He said: “It’s been very well attended considering the dreadful weather we’ve had.

“We feel the event has been well supported and the children have shown their initiative and been very creative as well.

“The committee are delighted with how the carnival has gone so far, but we are still in need of volunteers to help ensure the future of the event, so if anyone is interested they should get in touch.”

Carnival events continue today as Hartlepool’s best young singers, dancers, bands, performers and more take centre stage in a Children’s Talent Competition at Headland Social Club from 1pm to 5pm.

The choosing of the carnival’s Prince and Princess will be decided tomorrow at the Victoria Arms, between 1pm and 3pm.

Headland homes and businesses are being encouraged to bring out the bunting and more for the Best Dressed House, Garden and Business competitions.

The Headland is expected to be heaving with visitors for carnival day on Saturday, with hundreds expected to don their best fancy dress for the parade, which starts at 4pm in Town Square.

Judging of the best competitions and floats takes place from 3pm at the putting green, with great prize money up for grabs.

The day also includes the popular Nutty Slack Race at 3.15pm at The New Inn.

Register on the day if you think you can haul a four stone sack through the streets to claim the trophy.

Wild West re-enactments will also entertain the crowds at 1pm in Croft Gardens.

Carnival programmes are still available from McColls and CMB Fruiterers & Florist, on Northgateor see the Hartlepool Carnival Facebook page.