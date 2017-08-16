Children spark alert after jumping off pier into marina

Coastguard officers have spoken to a group of youngsters about the dangers of swimming in the sea after they were spotted jumping off a pier.

Members of the Hartlepool team were called out at 8.10pm yesterday after a concerned fisherman reporting seeing the group jumping off Middleton Pier on the marina.

A spokesman for the service said: "We arrived on scene to find the kids out the water, we give them some safety advice about the dangers and they decided it was time to get on their merry way home."