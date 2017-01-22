Chilly start to week in North East - but days ahead look better

Temperatures are expected to rise in the North East over the coming days - with conditions set to remain dry.

After a particularly cold weekend, temperatures could be set to rise as much as four degrees over the days ahead.

According to the Met Office, though, we will endure a cold start to the week, with temperatures ranging between two and five degrees on Monday.

However, by Wednesday, it could be as high as eight degrees.

Conditions will become breezier, with sunny spells, the Met Office adds.