Christmas drink and drug drive campaign sees 173 arrests across County Durham and Cleveland

More than 170 drivers were arrested during a Christmas drink/drive campaign across County Durham and Cleveland.

The annual campaign, which runs between December and the beginning of January, saw 3,000 drivers tested and 173 arrests - 116 for driving while under the influence of alcohol and 57 in connection with drug driving.

Chief Inspector Graham Milne, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: "The number of arrests this year has decreased slightly, meaning that there has been a marginal improvement in the number of people driving whilst intoxicated. It is good to know that the educational message is getting through to some people.

"Despite this,173 drivers still took a risk with their lives and the lives of other road users during this campaign. This is disappointing and those drivers who took that risk over Christmas will now be dealt with through the criminal justice system and they will have to face the consequences of their poor decisions.

"I would urge anyone who has had an alcoholic drink or taken drugs and considers getting behind the wheel of their vehicle to think hard about the potentially fatal outcomes."

Last year’s Christmas campaign saw 185 drivers arrested in connection with alcohol or drug driving.

Ron Hogg, Durham’s Police Crime and Victims’ Commissioner was pleased with the success of this year'scampaign but disappintted at at the number of irresponsible drivers.

"While the majority of drivers are responsible road users, this campaign has shown there are still some individuals who flout the law and unnecessarily put lives at risk," he said.

"There is simply no acceptable reason for driving under the influence of drink or drugs."

For more advice on how to stay safe on the roads, go to www.think.direct.gov.uk