Christmas wishes from little cancer battler Bradley Lowery

Bradley Lowery has thanked his army of supporters in a special Christmas message as the number of cards being sent to the youngster is on its way to hitting 250,000.

Stood with his girlfriend Poppy Moore, the five-year-old wished everyone who has backed his fight a Merry Christmas.

The youngster, who is battling neuroblastoma cancer for a second time, has received hundreds of thousands of cards from well-wishers from across the world.

Bradley, who is set to take part in trials for a pioneering treatment in the new year in a bid to prolong his life, said in his Christmas message before blowing everyone a kiss: “Thank you for all your cards, Merry Christmas.”

His message of thanks was repeated by his five-year-old girlfriend.

As we went to press the current total was 246,000 - however, Royal Mail are expecting a final drop today which could take that figure above 250,000.

Tony Dugdale, delivery office manager said: “So far we have dealt with 246,000 deliveries for Bradley, we had 18,000 on Thursday and 12,000, yesterday and we are expecting around another 10-12,000 today.

“For an individual this is the biggest number of deliveries we have had to deal with - it may even hit the Guinness Book of Records.

“The team have worked extremely hard as this is also our busiest time of the year with normal Christmas mail - but everything has been going out on time and that’s down to the hardwork of our staff.”

On Thursday, the community rallied round Bradley as they helped him to open the mountain of cards that had been delivered.

Bradley Lowery helps with the opening of his Christmas cards

Sat with his girlfriend, Bradley from Blackhall, was amazed when he discovered a card he’d opened was sent from France.

Cards have also been sent from Australia, Iraq and countries from across Europe.

Meanwhile, a CD by young songwriters Olivia Crawford, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, supported by Hartlepool performing arts charity Red Dreams, has hit the charts.

The charity track called ‘Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish)’. has been climbing up the download and Google charts in the past week.

Download the song on iTunes, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/id1180113316?app=itunes: Amazon - http://amzn.to/2gXIREr: Google Play - http://bit.ly/2gynmZK