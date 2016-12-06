Cleveland College of Art and Design recognised for contribution to economy

A specialist art and design college has been acknowledged for its contribution to the creative sector in a national report.

In the new report - which looks into the economic impact of creative focused academic institutions - Cleveland College of Art and Design (CCAD) was highlighted as one of the those which helps to contribute £8.4bn and over 310,000 jobs to the UK economy.

The Economic Value of Creative Focused Universities and Colleges Report was developed by GuildHE, Ukadia and the HEAD Trust.

It measured the combined economic impact of 15 arts institutions and the creative students.

The report states: “The creative industries contribute £84.1 billion to the UK economy.

In addition, the wider creative economy contributes £133.3 billion and represents roughly 8.2% of the UK economy.”

CCAD’s Hartlepool campus was used as one of a series of case studies used in the report.

It highlighted the success of the National Festival of Illustration, which started last year, as well as the college’s partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council and the Tees Valley Local Enterprise Partnership to increase participation and engagement in the arts and higher education.

Pat Chapman, head of employability and external relations at CCAD, said: “We are delighted to be recognised in this report.

“We are an institution committed to putting creative students on the path to success, supporting a wide range of creative industry sectors and supplying employers with skilled workers.”

“CCAD is also an integral partner of the Tees Valley Culture Group which launched a bid for City of Culture in 2025, and is proud to be developing the cultural offer across the north east and beyond.”

GuildHE, one of the representative bodies for higher education; Ukadia, the association for specialist art and design institutions and The HEAD Trust, commissioned Emsi to undertake the research and analysis for the report.