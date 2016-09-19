Cleveland Fire Brigade rescuing more obese people

Cleveland Fire Brigade has had to rescue 33 people in the last year who are too large to move on their own.

The figures, obtained by the BBC, show the number of obese people being rescued by the fire service because they are too large to move on their own, has gone up by more than a third over the past three years.

Across the country there were more than 900 incidents in the UK in the past year, with crews having to use lifting equipment- including special slings- to rescue people.

In 2012, a new category, called Bariatric rescues, was created for the fire and rescue services to report incidents involving obese patients.

Figures from all 50 UK fire and rescue services show the number of such rescues have increased from 709 in 2012-13 to 944 in 2015-16.

The cases recorded included helping the ambulance service with lifting equipment to remove an "extremely large" patient who had been stuck on the sofa for days and carrying a 40-stone man from the upstairs of a pub.

A number of incidents also involved helping with the removal of a deceased obese person from their home to an undertaker's ambulance.