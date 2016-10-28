Cleveland firecrews to offer health support to older people

Fire crews will be helping older people stay healthy this winter.

Cleveland Fire Brigade has joined forces with health experts in a bid to keep residents safe and well in their homes.

If you are over the age of 65 and our staff offer to complete a free Safe and Well visit, we strongly recommend you accept and take advantage of the wider benefits we can bring in trying to keep you safe in your home. Chief fire officer Ian Hayton

From this week the brigade will be extending its existing Home Fire Safety Visits to the over-65s, to include checks and advice on a range of health-related issues.

Thanks to a simple check sheet, they will then be able to refer people to dementia support organisations, befriending services, the Brigade’s own Stay Safe and Warm scheme, stop smoking and alcohol support services.

Chief fire officer Ian Hayton said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners in health and social care to use our skills and experience in keeping people safe in their own homes.

“We are very experienced in visiting people in their homes and looking at a wider range of issues will allow us to make every contact count, to benefit vulnerable people on Teesside and embed Fire as a Health Asset.

Steve Pett, from University Hospital of North Tees, said: “We believe our fire service colleagues’ input will make a real difference in helping to reduce the risks of falls amongst the elderly and vulnerable in our local communities.”

Residents are unable to request a Safe and Well Visit, but can request a Home Fire Safety Visit by calling 01429 872311. Staff will offer specific safety advice and fit free smoke alarms where needed.