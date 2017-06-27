Cleveland Police officers who helped stabbing victims set to receive bravery award

Two Cleveland police officers who went to the aid of a pair of stabbing victims have been put forward for a national Police Bravery Award.

The life-saving actions of PC Tom McGarry and PC John Jenkinson will be recognised at the 22nd Police Bravery Awards in London next month.

Hosted by the Police Federation of England and Wales, the awards honour and recognise police officers who performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.

On December 2, 2015, the two officers were called to a street in Billingham where a fight had taken place involving four men and were faced with two casualties who had received life-threatening injuries.

The pair were bleeding heavily and one of the wounded men was drifting in and out of consciousness after being stabbed in the chest and the second man had been stabbed in the abdomen

PCs McGarry and Jenkinson took control and quickly triaged the casualties and secured an Air Ambulance and regular ambulance to attend.

In the meantime PC McGarry used sterile pads and dressings to cover the open heart wound and was able to stem the blood flow whilst talking to the casualty to keep him conscious until paramedics arrived.

PC Jenkinson addressed the victim who was bleeding from the abdomen and managed to get him to stay still so that he could apply pads and direct pressure to prevent blood loss.

On arrival at the hospital both men were rushed into emergency surgery - the first underwent multiple operations to save his life and the second had his spleen removed due to extensive internal bleeding.

Hospital staff stated it was the effective early intervention of both officers that saved the lives of both men.

Cleveland Police Federation Chair, Andrea Breeze, said: “Even whilst desperately trying to save their lives the officers managed to ascertain the circumstances of this incident and locate the weapons used.

"Due to their quick thinking and actions, the lives of both men were saved and vital evidence was recovered.

"These actions are worthy of national recognition at the national Police Bravery Awards.”

Stephen Mann, CEO of Police Mutual, said: “Police Mutual is very proud to be supporting the Police Bravery Awards for the ninth consecutive year.

"I am always astounded by police officers’ acts of bravery and my colleagues and I continue to be inspired by their dedication.

"They are a true inspiration and I feel privileged and humbled to be part of the awards again.”