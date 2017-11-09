Cleveland Police rated as good in all areas

Cleveland Police has been graded as 'good' in the efficiency with which it keeps local people safe and reduces crime.

The rating follows the annual Efficiency and Leadership Inspection by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

It also concluded the force was good in areas including planning for the future; use of its resources and understanding of demand.

It is the second year running that the force has been judged as 'good' across all categories.

Welcoming the report, Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “This is further, independent proof that the force has moved on from the regrettable issues of the past and is delivering a consistently good service to local people.

“This detailed report recognises the positive impact that innovative programmes such as “Towards 2020” and “Everyone Matters” have made to the way the force operates.

“Through extensive consultation; listening to the public, to officers and staff, the force now has a far better understanding of how to manage the increasing demands upon the service through best use of the finite resources available.

“I am pleased that the report makes special mention of the extensive work carried out to ensure better engagement with diverse communities and also to gain the trust of the most vulnerable and ensuring their voice is heard and crimes are reported.”

Praising the work of retiring Chief Constable Iain Spittal, Mr Coppinger said: “In 2015 the force was graded as “requires improvement” in all efficiency categories.

"Following Iain’s appointment as Chief Constable the force has now been ranked as good across the board in two consecutive inspections.

“This report illustrates the lasting difference he has made in his time with Cleveland and provides a solid base for the next Chief Constable as the force looks to progress to outstanding.”

But Mr Coppinger warned that repeated Government cuts to police funding must stop.

He added: “We have achieved this positive result despite a severe cut in Government funding over the past five years which has resulted in the loss of over 400 police posts.

"HMI has praised our plans for the future but, as the report makes clear, further savings could only be achieved through the loss of services to the public.

“This is a point I will be making to the Home Secretary.

"The repeated Government cuts to police funding must stop.”