Cleveland Police set to save around £1.8million after new custody management contract is agreed

Cleveland Police is set to save around £1.8million after a new contract for custody management was agreed.

Mitie Care and Custody (Health) Limited will now lead on providing custody services to those who have been arrested and taken to police cells in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

They will also provide bail management and the identification suite for ID parades.

The new three-year contract – which has the option to extend for a further two years – was awarded following a comprehensive procurement process.

Tascor previously held the contract for ten years, with current staff being transferred under TUPE regulations.

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “This is an extremely important contract, as it is about managing people in complex situations, looking after welfare and ensuring legislation is adhered to.

“As an external provider will be leading our custody provision, we can again free-up operational police officers so that they can focus on core policing.”

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin said: “Police custody is an important part of police investigations and in Cleveland around 20,000 people are dealt with by custody each year.”

Seb Stewart, Managing Director at Mitie Care & Custody (Health), added: “We’re delighted to be working with the Police and Crime Commissioner and Cleveland Police. We look forward to building on our existing strong relationship with Cleveland over the coming years.”