Close win for Labour in Hartlepool council by-election

Labour claimed a narrow victory in yesterday's Hartlepool Borough Council by-election.

The party claimed the vacant Headland and Harbour seat by just 23 votes.

Winning candidate Mike McLaughlin took 555 votes, ahead of UKIP's Tom Cassidy on 532, Local Conservative candidate Chris Broadbent on 210 votes and Independent Lucy Patterson on 69.

Turnout was 24.4%.

The seat has been vacant since the resignation of Labour's Coun Sylvia Tempest.

The current make-up of Hartlepool Council is now Labour (19), UKIP (6), Independent (3), Local Conservatives (3) and Putting Hartlepool First (2).