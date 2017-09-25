Coastguard teams rescue dog from cliffs

Coastguard rescue teams from Hartlepool and Sunderland joined forces to rescue a dog from cliffs.
The two teams, along with Seaham Coastguard, were called to Chourdon Point, just south of Seaham, at 5.45 pm yesterday.
Due to the size of the dog and the gradient of the cliff, three rope rescue technicians were lowed to recover the animal.
The dog was returned to its owner who took it to the vets for treatment for its injuries.
