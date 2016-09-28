Coffee and cake in store to boost Macmillan

Friday sees countless organisations across Hartlepool and East Durham take part in Macmillan’s annual World Biggest Coffee Morning.

One store taking part in the event in Hartlepool is M&S.

Staff at the store are inviting members of the public to join them for the annual fundraiser.

Store manager Jill Gibson said: “World’s Biggest Coffee Morning provides the perfect excuse to gather friends and family for a catch-up over a slice of cake and a hot drink, safe in the knowledge that you’ll be making a huge difference to millions of lives across the country.

“As a cause which is close the hearts of many of our staff and customers, we’re hopeful that this year’s event will be our most successful yet.

“We would be over the moon if customers visit us in-store to support the coffee morning and to join in the celebrations.”

Alix Wooding, head of corporate partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We have already received a huge amount of support and we thank everyone who has played their part.

“Remember, whether you’re just popping into your local M&S to pick-up a cake mix ahead of hosting your own coffee morning, or planning to visit a store on the coffee morning day itself, you’ll be helping us raise vital funds.”

Cancer can be the loneliest place, but together M&S and Macmillan ensure that more people in the UK have the support they need in their own community, so that no one has to face cancer alone.

Fundraising efforts have been under way at M&S since the start of the month.