Coffee shop owner getting in the spirit for Halloween fun

A coffee shop owner is already getting in the spirit for Halloween.

Spooky creatures like witches, ghouls and werewolves have set up home at The Place in the Park.

The Place in the Park's Maria Seymour, right, and Caty Surtees get into the spirit of Halloween.

Maria Seymour, who owns the coffee shop in Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park, has welcomed the ghouls with open arms as she prepares for her annual Halloween parties.

The mum-of-one, from Hartlepool, said: “We’ve done the parties for years because they give children the opportunity to get dressed up in their costumes and enjoy themselves at Halloween without potentially being in danger while walking the streets.

“We’ve got ghoulish games, freaky fun and frightening food for them to enjoy, and there’s a disco and a fancy dress competition.”

The children’s parties will take place at the coffee shop, in the Elwick Road park, on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, both from 4pm to 6pm, and on Monday, October 31, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

The Friends of Ward Jackson Park will also be hosting a ghost walk on Halloween night, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Maria has gained a reputation in the town for her themed events throughout the year, and enjoys decorating her coffee shop according to seasonal events.

She said: “I always decorate the shop throughout the year, for things like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Easter, but the big ones are Halloween and Christmas.

“All the girls who work here get really excited about decorating the place and in the run up to it they ask constantly when we can do it.

“As soon as the kids go back to school in September we start getting ready for Halloween, and from November 1 it’s Christmas time in here, we have our own grotto and everything.

“It’s got to the point now that people expect it to be decorated a certain way throughout the year.

“People always come in and say they’ve come to see the decorations.

“We love decorating it and we always have so much fun running the parties for the kids. We want them to be safe and enjoy themselves too and that’s what we try to offer.

“The ghost walk is very popular too, so people should buy tickets quick.”

Tickets for the parties cost £5.50 each. They are open to under-10s, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for the ghost walk cost £3. Tickets for all events are on sale now at The Place in the Park.