College celebrates Hartlepool’s young talent

Hartlepool students were celebrating success at an annual awards evening.

Staff, students and parents came together for the annual Students Awards Ceremony at Hartlepool Sixth Form College and there was a great life as a sixth form student and education.

Nayrice Wallace Sport Inspirational Student of the Year picks up her award.

In 2015-16 the college achieved fantastic results with more students than ever progressing to uiversity, employment and apprenticeships.

The college achieved A-level pass rates of 99%, including 17 subjects at 100%, and a vocational programmes pass rate of 98%.

There were many awards on the evening for both Year 12 and 13 students including awards for academic achievement and special achievements.

Mo Bunter, principal, said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended what was a fantastic evening showcasing the many talented students we have at the college.

“For those leaving us I would like to wish them every success in the future from all staff and governors at the college.”

A number of special awards were also given out including: The James Atkinson Award for Leadership, Character and Service, Christopher Small, Strathearn Lodge Prize for Business, Katie Greenwood, Law Student of the Year, Chloe Aird and Commitment and Dedication to Law, Kennedy Rooney.

The EPW Award for Product Design, Ryan Dixon, Contribution to College Sport (Male), Joshua Williams, Contribution to College Sport (Female), Charlotte Hawkins, Performing Arts Trophy, Elizabeth Hann, The Governors’ Prize for Achievement on a Level 2 course, Mshhud Ahmed, Housing Hartlepool Award, Catherine Longstaff and Best Science Student Darwin Award, Megan Broatch.

The Dorothy Lownds Prize for Outstanding Academic Achievement, Matthew Day, West Hartlepool Grammar School Old Boys’ Prize for History, Mollie Wood, The John Clyde Memorial Award to celebrate students’ outstanding craftsmanship in Product Design, Peter Barnett, The James Gibson Memorial Award for Geography, Hannah Bunn, The Jubilee Trophy (For Contribution to College Life), Jack Twydale and University of Sunderland’s Foundation in Degree Law Prize, Kelly Morris.

James Donkin, chemistry lecturer, with some of the award winners.

University of Sunderland’s Law Degree Prize, Victoria Gray, Most Committed & Helpful Student Ambassador, Jack Twydale, Sport Inspirational Student of the Year, Nayrice Wallace and Outstanding Achievement in English, Tyler Allen and Helen Wiles.

Open evenings for Year 11 students will be held on September 20, November 10 and January 10 at 6pm.