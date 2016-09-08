College ranks top in the kitchen

A Durham college has clinched two top places for catering and beauty courses.

East Durham College’s hair, beauty and catering courses have been ranked as the best for success rates in the North East.

I am extremely proud of all the staff Suzanne Duncan

The latest set of national data shows that 96% of 16-18-year-old students successfully pass their courses in these curriculum areas at East Durham College, ranking them first out of 15 colleges.

The students on these courses benefit from state-of-the-art teaching environments at the college’s Peterlee Campus, learning in the real life working areas of The Salon at EDC and the Scene1 Restaurant.

Curriculum manager for hair, beauty and catering, Simon Smith was ecstatic with the news and extremely proud of the hard work his team have put in to achieve this success.

He said: “This is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved in the hair, beauty and catering departments across the college.

“We have brilliant staff here who give 100% to help our students achieve great success rates during their time on our courses here at East Durham College.

“We now look forward to continuing this hard work into the new academic year.”

East Durham College principal, Suzanne Duncan, said: “I am extremely proud of all the staff members involved in these departments.

“They work really hard all year round to help our students at the college achieve their full potential.

“This result is a great boost to theses subject areas right at the start of this academic year and I am sure they will continue with their brilliant work with our new cohort of students joining us this month.”

For more information on courses in hair, beauty and catering at East Durham College, visit www.eastdurham.ac.uk or contact student services on 0191 518 8222.