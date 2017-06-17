College restaurant closed after ‘fall in demand’

A college restaurant has closed after six years due to a slump in trade.

The Flagship at Hartlepool College of Further Education has ceased trading.

College bosses took the decision after a fall in demand.

But the college says no staff have lost their jobs as a result of the closure as they have been redeployed in other sections of the college’s catering businesses.

The eatery opened in 2011 to train the next generation of the college’s catering talent while providing restaurant quality food at reasonable prices, and won a number of positive reviews.

A message on the college’s website says: “The Flagship restaurant will no longer be operating to the public.”

Andrew Steel, assistant principal added: “The college’s commercial catering operations include conferencing, working with external clients such as Cleveland Fire Brigade and the Hartlepool United FC.

“Demand for the first two activities has been high, but there has been reducing demand for the restaurant service.

“With this in mind, the college has taken the decision to move its resources into those areas where there is most demand.

“The consultation process the college undertook resulted in the decision to move resources into those areas where there is most demand. This didn’t result in any job losses.

“We would like to thank all of the Flagship customers past and present for their support.”