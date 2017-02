Tailbacks are hitting the A19 after a crash on the approach to Dalton Park.

Highways England says the accident has happened between the A182 junction at Easington Village and the A182 turn off to Dalton Park and Seaham.

The congestion is not expected to clear until 8.15am at the earliest, with a wait of around 30 minutes.

One of the two lanes has been closed by the collision.