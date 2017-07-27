Comedian to give DJ character a spin at night of laughs

A comedian who led a cast of characters in a prime-time show filmed at Hartlepool’s hospital is to take to the stage in town this weekend.

Tom Binns, who appeared in four roles in the BBC One’s Hospital People, will appear on the bill at this Saturday’s Hot Potato Comedy Club.

He will join Brennan Reece and Matt Reed at the Town Hall Theatre as he performs as “hopelessly hilarious” hospital DJ Ivan Brackenbury.

He steps in to replace Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda, who has headed to play one of the world’s biggest comedy events, Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.

Ella Willis, of promoters Ten Feet Tall, said: “Like all the best comedy clubs up and down the land, we always state that our line-ups are occasionally subject to change – that’s the nature of showbiz.

“But we’re absolutely thrilled for Daliso and we hope to see him back on Teesside sometime in the near future.

“However, we’re absolutely chuffed to bits to have Ivan Brackenbury coming to town this Saturday.

“You’ll have seen his own show filmed right here in Hartlepool earlier his year, so it’s great to be able to welcome him back so soon.

“We’re in for a top night here.”

Hot Potato then takes a break for the summer, and returns on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are £9 from Hartlepool Tourist Information Centre, by calling (01429) 890 000 and online via www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com.