Comedy club gets set to get audiences giggling again with autumn shows

Warm laughter is planned with the launch of a entertainment night’s new season.

Hartlepool’s monthly Hot Potato Comedy Club is launching its new series of Saturday night specials for the autumn.

Danny McLoughlin is set to MC at the club's upcoming nights.

The Town Hall Theatre will play host to the evenings, kicking off on September 30 with BBC2’s Mash Report regular Geoff Norcott, the award-winning Phil Walker and Simon Wozniak.

They will be joined by MC Danny McLoughlin, who has just completed a tour supporting Jason Manford.

Matt Reed and Barry Dodds will also make welcome returns as special guest MCs during the run.

Ella Willis, of promoters Ten Feet Tall, said: “We have some amazing line-ups again – people you’ll recognise from the telly as well as some of the best comics on the circuit, and we can’t wait to get cracking with our brand-new season in Hartlepool.

“The Town Hall Theatre is just a fantastic place to play, and comics absolutely love it here – they love the venue, they love the audience, it all adds up to a top night all round.”

All the new shows are for those aged 18 and over.

This month’s show will be followed on October 28, with Matt Reed as MC and acts Rob Deering, Ian Smith and Tony Wright lined up.

On November 25, Damian Clark, George Lewis and Carl Jones will be joined by a special yet-to-be confirmed guest MC.

Matt Reed, who will MC for the Hot Potato Comedy Club.

A Christmas special is planned for Saturday, December 9, starring Barry Dodds as MC, Rich Wilson, Dan Nighingale and Simon Lomas.

Tickets for the 8pm shows are £7 in advance and £10 for standard entry, except the festive event, which is £12 for all tickets.

They can be booked via www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com or the box office on (01429) 890 000.

Geoff Norcott, who will appear at the Hot Potato Comedy Club later this month.

Damian Clark who is rated as: "Infectious, hilarious and highly recommended" by fellow stand up Kevin Bridges.