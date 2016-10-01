Coming together through coffee and cake to support cancer patients

A series of coffee mornings brought communities together and raised hundreds of pounds to support people affected by cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s national World’s Biggest Coffee Morning took place yesterday with many groups in Hartlepool taking part.

Macmillan coffee morning at Albany Court sheltered accommodation. Support Officer Maureen Hughes with residents

Hartlepool drama group Roaring Mouse’s event was a roaring success.

They raised £250 for the charity with cake sales, donations and a raffle.

The group welcomed Derek Readman, of the Hartlepool branch of Macmillan while family and friends enjoyed refreshments and home-made cakes.

Roaring Mouse member Jonathan Payne, 40, was the guest speaker and spoke about his own cancer experience from several years ago.

Support worker Janet Wilson, who helped to organise the event, said: “It was a really good day.”

Residents and carers at Albany Court extra care complex in Hartlepool came together and were delighted to raise £825.

On site carers from Comfort Call were instrumental in making the event a success and residents donated raffle prizes.

Support officer Maureen Hughes said: “We’ve done it for quite a few years. It is close to the residents’ hearts as we all know somebody affected.”

The Roaring Mouse Macmillan coffee afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID

Students at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College had been busy baking cakes for the occasion.

The school invited parents to join them for their coffee morning when the refreshments flowed in a packed hall.