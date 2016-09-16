Communal man cave wins support to continue helping men in Hartlepool

A community project that provides a place for men to put their spare time to good use has received funding.

Hartlepool Men’s Shed has been awarded £800 by the Asda Foundation.

The group, based in Osborne Road, opened in April and is run by members to provide opportunities for people to share tools, resources and skills in order to create, learn and develop social networks.

Older people’s charity Royal Voluntary Service, with funding from the Asda Foundation, established the Sheds Grant Fund to provide small scale funding to Sheds who are looking for help with either set up, or early stage development costs.

Grants of between £250 and £1,000 were made available – with applicants encouraged to apply for some of the tools and equipment they need for their activities or ongoing costs such as help with their rent or insurance payments.

The Hartlepool project has got off to a great start in its first six months, so much so that organisers are looking for new helpers to supervise sessions and keep up with demand.

The Men’s Shed is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 3pm.

Members can make use of the wide range of woodwork facilities and other crafts and skills.

One of the project founders, Peter Gowland, added: “The facilities are getting better and better and there is loads of stuff for people to do.”

Mike Jenn, chairman of UK Men’s Sheds Association, said: “Most Sheds are started by local groups coming together to meet a common need and this funding scheme will be a vital help, particularly to those that have just formed.”

“It is very encouraging for groups to be able to approach a funder that is sympathetic to your planned work when in its earliest stages.”