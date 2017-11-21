Community centre’s refurbishment takes another step forward

A community centre has unveiled a £19,000 rennovation.

The new £19,000 facilities are now in place at Greatham Community Centre after the cost of the renovation was funded by the Community Association’s reserves.

Dorothy Clark MBE cuts the ribbon to officially open the new-look toilets.

The complete refurbishment and rearrangement have enabled the addition of an accessible toilet and baby change.

Dorothy Clark MBE, a trustee of the charity who served for many years as its chair until a recent illness, was on hand to cut the ribbon.

The association took over the lease of the centre in 2013, after it had previously been managed by them on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council.

Since then, almost £110,000 has been spent restoring the building, which was built in 1878 as the village school.

Dorothy said: “We knew when we took on the lease we had a huge task ahead of us to bring the building back from the ruin.

“It was a heavy responsibility to take on but we felt the support of the whole community was behind us and people have been marvellous.

“The building is just too important to be lost.

“Thanks to everyone pulling together and some generous grants we have been able to ensure the future of the building much quicker than we dreamed possible.”

The community centre, in Front Street, is used by numerous groups, ranging from flower arranging to line dancing, carpet bowls, mother and toddler classes and exercise classes.

Fundraising events, theatrical performances and other activities are also held there, as are parish council meetings, while the centre is also a polling station and a venue for private parties.

The building is based on the village green, and work to it was recognised in the Hartlepool Civic Society Awards in 2016.

The bulk of the funding came from two landfill tax funds operated by Veolia and Impetus Environmental Trust.

Grants and donations were also provided by Middlesbrough Philanthropic Society, Greatham Parish Council, The Hospital of God, Hartlepool Ward councillors and numerous individuals, as well as fundraising by the community and users of the centre.

As well as the toilets, previous work included new roofs, a new heating system, new windows, a refurbishment of the wooden floor in the main hall, new electrical control panel and a redecoration.