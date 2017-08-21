Community event celebrates diversity in Hartlepool

Have your say

A community event in Hartlepool promoting greater awareness and understanding of different cultures was a big hit with families.

St Hild’s School played host to the The De Bruce Area Community Event which included African drumming, traditional Chinese and Sri Lankan dance performances and circus skills workshops for children.

African drumming at the De Bruce Area Community Event. Picture: TOM BANKS

The event aimed to raise awareness and understanding of the diverse nature of many local communities.

It was supported by De Bruce ward’s Councillors Stephen Thomas, Rob Cook and Brenda Harrison.

Councillor Thomas said: “We were delighted to see so many people from across the town come together to enjoy our recent De Bruce Area Community Event.

“The day was a big hit amongst families, with visitors of all ages enjoying the many activities on offer including African drumming, kite-making, face painting, a balloon modelling workshop and more.

African drumming at the De Bruce Area Community Event. Picture: TOM BANKS

“It was good to see so many people of different backgrounds come together and enjoy the event, and we look forward to planning many more events of this nature.”

Other activities on the day were a community art project, multi-sports, henna and cotton eyebrows, foods from around the world and a range of advice and information stalls from partner agencies.

Sri Lankan dancing at the De Bruce Area Community Event. Picture: TOM BANKS

Sri Lankan dancing at the De Bruce Area Community Event. Picture: TOM BANKS