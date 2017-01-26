Community ‘heartbroken’ after death of Peterlee crash victim

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to crash victim Parminder Dhinsa who tragically died when her car was in a collision with a bus on a slip road off the A19.

The 56-year-old died after her black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision on the A1018 slip road on the northbound side of the A19 on Monday morning.

Picture of the scene by Katherine Cartwright.

Parminder, from Peterlee, was married, with two sons, aged 34 and 35. She also leaves two grandchildren.

She was well known in the local community as the family owns an off-licence in Wheatley Hill and a fish and chip shop in Trimdon Station.

The family describe themselves as being “absolutely devastated” at the loss of Parminder and have been asked to be left alone to grieve.

On Facebook, devastated members of the local community have left the following tributes:

Therese Allen said: “So sad.”

Craig Whitelock commented: “Heartbreaking xx”

Mary Bannister wrote: “Very sad, thoughts are with her family xxx”

Michelle McIntyre added: “Absolutely heartbreaking. Love to all her family and friends. X”

Amanda Croft left this tribute: “Thoughts go out to her lovely family RIP Pam xx”

Katie Joyce added: “Very very sorry for the family, rest in peace xx”

June Martin commented: “So sad, thoughts are with her family at this sad time. Its so sad RIP xxxxx”

Marie Oliver said: “So, so sad rip thoughts are with her family at this sad time xx”

The Cleveland and Durham collision investigation team are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the smash to come forward and speak to them.

They are specifically appealing to the driver of a car who stopped at the scene and spoke to the coach driver.

Anyone with information should call the Collision Investigation Unit on 0191 3752159 quoting incident reference 116 of January 23.