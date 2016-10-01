Community joins in superhero walk for battling youngster Bradley Lowery

A superhero walk for battling youngster Bradley Lowery has been hailed as a success by organisers as dozens joined in to show their support.

The 10 mile walk from Seaton Carew to Horden, hoped to raise awareness and funds for the little fighter who has cancer neuroblastoma and needs pioneering treatment in the States costing over £700,000.

Walkers taking part in the Bradley Lowery Walk. Picture by FRANK REID

The superhuman effort, organised by Murton mum Hannah Sibbit and her friend Lynsey Wolfe, saw 55 people dress up as superheroes on October 1 and take part in the 10 mile walk to the Bell Hotel in Horden.

Those taking part were also joined by younger walkers at the Hardwick Hotel, in Blackhall, for drinks and other refreshments before they continued on to the finish together.

Hannah, 25, who is originally from Horden, but now lives in Murton, said: “It’s be a great day, with 55 people taking part in the longer walk.

“We had kids as young as seven taking part in the 10 mile walk and then we were joined by the kids taking part in the two mile walk.

Taking part in the Bradley Lowery Walk Danielle Soppitt (left) and Jayne Harrison. Picture by FRANK REID

“Along the route people were pulling over in their cars to put money in our collection buckets for Bradley, which was lovely.

“Some of those taking part had managed to raise £150 each, so we are hoping to raise over £1,000 to go towards the cost of his treatment.”

Last month, Bradley was mascot for his beloved Sunderland AFC for their game against Everton, with the Merseyside club generously donating £200,000 for the appeal, helping to surpass the £700,000 target. But despite undergoing chemotherapy, recent scans have shown little change in the size of the tumour meaning his treatment abroad may be delayed.

Hannah, who with husband Scott, 28, has daughter Reeva, 11 months, has close ties with Bradley’s family and says she is keen to help his appeal in any way.

Alfie (left) and Callum Robinson with their collection bucket as they take part in the Bradley Lowery Walk. Picture by FRANK REID

She added: “Bradley’s grandparents are my godparents and I class his mum Gemma as my cousin so I’ve grown up knowing them. “The event has taken a long time to sort out so we are delighted that it went absolutely brilliantly.

“We just wanted to raise as much awareness and money as possible for Bradley.”

To donate, visit www.chasethewind.co.uk