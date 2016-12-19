Community project gives Hartlepool homeless some Christmas cheer

A community project is set to spread Christmas cheer for Hartlepool’s homeless and vulnerable people this festive season.

Belle Vue Community Centre has launched its Project 85 Stand Together with Supported Steps, in memory of Bob Fallow who founded the centre in 1985.

The project aims to support the most vulnerable in the community and is working in partnership with Supported Steps, a new community venture that supports people who are homeless or who have been in prison.

Co-founder James Pallister said: “We will be giving out free food bags, warm clothes and toiletries from Belle Vue tomorrow and Thursday from noon until 2.30pm.”

Advice will also be on offer at the events.