Community rallies round to raise funds for Hartlepool fire victims

Members of the community have come together to raise cash for a Hartlepool family devastated by fire.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines to tackle the blaze at a family home on Alliance Street in Hartlepool on Sunday.

Scene of the fire in Alliance Street.

A woman who was in the shower in the stricken property managed to escape the flames.

Crews from Stanton, Headland and Stockton fire stations were able to put out the blaze using a hydraulic platform from Saltburn and three jets - but the home was largely damaged by the fire.

After hearing of the family's plight, generous residents have set up a Just Giving fundraising page to help to rebuild the lives of the victims.

In a matter of hours the page has raised £1,735 of its £5,000 goal.

The page said: "My friend and her boys had a tragic house fire and have lost everything all they have is the clothes on their back .

"Am just wanting to get some money together to try help them rebuild their life again.

"Thank you, every little will help."

A joint investigation by police and the fire service is expected to be launched today.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/5ugkzg-help-michelle-kaid-and-her-boys