Action-packed line-up of fun

It’s showtime in Peterlee and there’s a spectacular line-up of fantastic events at this year’s 44th annual event.

Two days of live entertainment is on the way on the Helford Road playing field, starting from 11am tomorrow.

It all gets under way with a performance from Peterlee GT Brass Band.

Then, Saturday’s line-up continues with performances from dancers, cheerleaders, and live bands who will be on stage from 2.15pm to 10pm.

Saturday night’s entertainment concludes with a spectacular fireworks display at 10pm.

There’s lot of other Saturday highlights as well including the football tournament which is back for a ninth year, the Companion Dog Show and Horticultural Open Show.

The horticultural show marquee is open all weekend for visitors to view the flowers and vegetable winners on display, finishing on the Sunday at 4pm with an auction of all the produce.

Visitors can also enjoy a funfair and can browse around numerous marquees dedicated to voluntary organisations and information stalls.

A Handicrafts Open Show is also planned. Saturday’s attractions also include a fantastic selection of craft and food market stalls, such as jewellery, soaps, candles, cards, clothes, breads, cakes, and cheeses.

Sunday’s line-up includes a two-mile family fun run at 11am as well as a vintage fair offering clothing, homeware, jewellery, art, music and quirky items from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

There will be classic cars and live entertainment from rock and roll bands starting at 1.30pm and finishing at 5.30pm.