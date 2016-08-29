Birthday boy was given an extra treat from charity

Michael Day, right, hands over an extra birthday surprise to Lewin with dad Suli and mum Lynsey looking on.

Fundraising schoolboy Lewin Tubuna was given a special surprise as his reward for supporting a charity.

Lewin tackled a 10-mile bike ride with his dad Suli to raise money for Miles for Men and gathered £1,500.

Miles for Men founder Michael Day handed over a present to Lewin as a birthday treat and charity director Kevin Hill said: “There are no words to describe what Lewin has done. It is fantastic.”

