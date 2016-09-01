Going the extra Miles to help out

Racegoers were digging deep to help a Hartlepool charity today.

Sedgefield Racecourse welcomed Miles for Men to their raceday to help the cause which raises money for the fight against cancer. Collectors were due to be out in force on a day when seven races were planned.

Kevin Hill of Miles for Men.

Kevin Hill, from Miles for Men, said; “The charity this year is looking to raise funds to help families across the North East who have suffered or are suffering with this dreadful thing we call cancer.

“We have been working alongside a lot of children this year and also have close ties with ward 4 Children’s Cancer Ward of the RVI Newcastle and once again will be donating some of the funds to them for all the hard work and commitment from doctors and staff who do a magnificent job there.”

This is the fourth year of Miles for Men being involved in a race day at Sedgefield and Kevin added: “We hope our fourth year can raise much needed funds for the charity in our battle against cancer and to make those who suffer as happy as we possibly can. We would like to thank Sedgefield Racecourse and its staff alongside Santander for supporting us in this great day of racing and raising funds for such a magnificent cause.”

Jill Williamson, Executive Director at Sedgefield Racecourse said; “We are honoured to welcome Miles for Men to the racecourse for a fourth year and we wish them a successful and profitable day. This will be a perfect opportunity to raise awareness for the charity and raise much needed funds.”

To find out more about Miles for Men, visit www.milesformen.co.uk.