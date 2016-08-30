Make a date for a moonlight walk

Ten years and counting. That’s the Moonlight Walk which has become a flagship event for Hartlepool & District Hospice.

And as hospice officials get ready to celebrate, they invited supporters to come and join in the anniversary fun.

Having a great time on the walk.

It’s been a decade of highlights for the walk which has taken several forms including Midnight Walk, Moonlight Walk and Midnight at the Movies. Since 2007, it has raised an incredible £314,000 for the Hospice’s patient care services.

Joining the fun this year is Thelma Adams, landlady of The Causeway and the single most successful fundraiser to ever take part. She has been involved each year since 2011 and raised an impressive £5,161.

Thelma said: “I feel that it is important to support a local charity and the hospice provides such vital services to local people. I am look forward to taking part in this year’s 10th anniversary of the walk.”

Hospice Community Fundraiser, Janice Forbes, who organises the event, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Thelma back to the walk as well as everyone else who wants to come along, have a great time and celebrate 10 years of fundraising success.

“We’re expecting a great turnout and hoping to see familiar faces from over the years as well as new supporters experiencing the event for the first time.”

The walk has started from a number of venues over the years, including Hartlepool Yacht Club, Hartlepool Maritime Experience and Hartlepool College of Further Education - the start and end point for this year’s event.

This year’s event starts at 8pm on Saturday, September 17, at the College for a pre-walk disco with Walter Barton of Deck One.

Following an aerobic warm up to loosen the legs, the 5½ mile circular route leaves the college at 10pm.

It's a fun event for everyone involved.

Walkers will receive refreshments and a souvenir T-shirt at the start and a medal and hot supper on their return.

All of the money raised will fund the hospice’s specialist care services. Registration costs £10.

Anyone wanting more details or wanting to book a place should visit www.hartlepoolhospice.co.uk. They can also contact Janice on (01429) 855536 or email jforbes@hartlepoolhospice.co.uk to request a paper form.

The crowds warm up at the 2011 event.

It's a party atmosphere at the hospice event.

Ready for the off.

Joining in with the warm-up.