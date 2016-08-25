Watch historic ship HMS Pickle arrive in Hartlepool

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A ship’s owner has praised the people of Hartlepool for warmly welcoming him to town.

HMS Pickle, the fabulous recreation of the Royal Navy topsail schooner of the same name, has proving to be a big hit in Hartlepool Marina.

HMS Pickle arrives at Hartlepool Marina. Pic: Matthew John.

She has plenty of links to British history too.

The ship is a replica of the one which delivered the news of the victory of the British Fleet at the Battle of Trafalgar and the death of Nelson to the Admiralty in London.

Owner and skipper Mal Nicholson said he was really impressed with the region’s reaction to his ship. He urged people to come along and take a look for themselves.

“The interest in Pickle from the people of the North East has been enormous and it’s vital that those who want to have a look round her, have every opportunity.”

The interest in Pickle from the people of the North East has been enormous and it’s vital that those who want to have a look round her, have every opportunity Mal Nicholson

But Pickle’s welcome to the region goes even further.

The Tall Ships Team at Blyth has invited the ship to make a special guest appearance at the North Sea Tall Ships Regatta which takes place this weekend.

Mal is planning to head up to Blyth at first light on Saturday morning and return to Hartlepool around midday on Monday.

Pickle will be available to view at Hartlepool Marina until dusk on Friday this week.

The next opportunity is at The Tall Ships Regatta at Blyth on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday and then back at Hartlepool Marina on Monday afternoon until dusk.

This will give the public additional opportunities to see Pickle under full sail. Mal expects to be firing the ship’s cannons to announce her return to Hartlepool on Monday lunchtime. The next opportunity is at The Tall Ships Regatta at Blyth on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday and then back at Hartlepool Marina on Monday afternoon until dusk.

Pickle will slip her moorings very early on Tuesday next week to head back to her home port of Hull.

Mr Nicholson sailed the vessel to the UK from Gibraltar, where he bought her in 2014.

Now he has brought Pickle to her northernmost point in England since her return to the UK.

* The picture and video are courtesy of Matthew John, licensed retail manager at Jacksons Wharf.