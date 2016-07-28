Your chance to be a volunteer at the big Miles for Men day

A charity is calling on the people of Hartlepool to become volunteers at their colourful annual event.

The Miles for Men 5k men’s run and 5k women’s walk will be held on Sunday, July 31, at The Domes in Seaton Carew.

Registration starts at 10am on the day and we are looking for volunteers to help tick off the names of people who have turned up and collected the T-shirts Richard Griffiths

Officials hope to hear from people willing to help, especially with the registration of runners.

Promotions manager Richard Griffiths said: “Registration starts at 10am on the day and we are looking for volunteers to help tick off the names of people who have turned up and collected the T-shirts.”

Richard also expects an influx of runners who only register on the day of the race and he would love to hear from volunteers willing to help with registering those people.

The Miles for Men 5k run starts at 1pm; the 5k Walk for Women at around 1.15pm; and the accompanying music festival from 1.30pm to 9pm.

Registration for Walk for Women – and for Miles for Men – is open at www.milesformen.co.uk

The men’s race will raise money for the Hartlepool & District Hospice while Walk for Women will support both the hospice and Miles for Men.

Entry for either race is £10 for adults, £7.50 for those aged from six to 17, £5 for those aged five and under, and the events are free for anyone aged 65 and over. All entrants get a T-shirt and medal.

Michael Day founded the charity after losing his father, Michael senior, to throat cancer in 2007.

Richard also appealed for volunteers to help with the post race clear-up operation which will be done on Monday, August 1.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Richard on 07725 489694.