Computer donation is just the job for community centre

A Hartlepool community centre has been given a huge boost to its IT capabilities thanks to generous support from a town businesses.

Kilmarnock Road Children & Young People Family Resource Centre will now be able to offer much greater computer use to residents after receiving six netbooks from Mick Stafford of Platinum Computers.

The centre in Kilmarnock Road had just one working PC and no money to replace machines that had grown too old.

But it is looking forward to supporting many more residents with job searches and learning basic IT skills thanks to the small laptop devices which retail for up to £200 new.

Centre manager Dawn Vincent said: “We have a lot of residents who don’t have access to the internet at home.

“Many come in to use them for job searches, online form filling, but also for keeping in touch with family and friends. When we took over the centre there were some PCs that had been passed down over the years and just had really old software.Bit by bit they have gone to computer heaven so we were left with just one. We didn’t have the money in reserve to buy replacements.

“We are going to use the netbooks to set up a peer support jobs club from September or October.

“It is a huge boost for us.”

They will also be used to help members of the centre youth club with their homework.

Mr Stafford, of Platinum Computers, in Lister Street, said: “They are easy to handle and are ideal for the purposes that want them for.”

He also plans to support other organisations including Changing Futures North East and Hartlepool Carers.