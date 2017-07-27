Concern grows for County Durham teen missing for nearly a week

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has been missing for almost a week.

Chloe Thynne, 16, was last seen at 3.15pm on Friday, July 21, getting on a bus from Thornley to Peterlee.

She had planned to catch a connecting bus to Trimdon to meet a friend who lived in the area but has not been seen since.

She is described as being 5ft 3in with dyed brown hair, usually in a ponytail.

She was wearing a grey and dark blue jumper, black leggings, black trainers and was carrying a tanned leather handbag.

Sergeant Andrew Liddell said: “We are extremely worried about Chloe, who has not been seen or heard from for nearly a week.

“We’d like to reassure her that she isn’t in any trouble – if you are reading this Chloe, please get in touch as we just want to know if you are safe and well.

“Anyone who has any information on Chloe’s whereabouts should get in touch.

“We also want to appeal to Chloe’s friends who may know where she is to contact us - we just need to know that she is safe."

Call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 651 of July 21.