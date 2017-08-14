Concerns raised for the welfare of 18-year-old man after he goes missing

Police have appealed for help to track down a young man who went missing earlier today.

Officers in Peterlee have issued a photo of Declan Freeman as they try to track him down.

They say they are concerned for his welfare.

Declan, who lives in Peterlee, was last seen at around 11.30am in the Beverley Way area of the town.

The 18-year-old is around 5ft 5in in height was is wearing black clothing.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101.