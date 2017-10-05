Consultation begins as up to 100 Virgin Media call centre workers face redundancy

Workers have been told they are facing redundancy from New Year's Eve and say bosses at Virgin Media are looking to outsource calls abroad.

Staff at the firm's base in Team Valley, who deal with customers who are moving house, were today told consultation has begun over their roles.

The firm has said other areas of the business run from the base are not part of the proposed changes.

One worker said the company was looking to move some of the work to Manilla, while other operations would move to Teesside.

The centre deals with calls from across the UK.

One worker explained the last say of work for those who will lose their jobs - which he estimates will be between 70 and 100 people - will be December 31.

Some have worked at the site for more than 20 years.

He said: "Some people have been there for a lot of years.

"Since January there has been an exodus of people leaving and people have been getting more and more peeved.

"This feels like a kick in the teeth."

A spokesman for the company said: “Virgin Media has started discussions with employees on proposed changes within our Gateshead centre.

“We are working closely with our employee representative forum and our priority is to support anyone impacted by the proposed changes to find another role within the company, with one of our partners or alternative work opportunities.”