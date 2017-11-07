Consultation event set to discuss controversial parking charges in Seaton Carew

Council bosses are seeking more feedback on controversial parking charges introduced in Seaton Carew – ahead of a “full review”.

Earlier this year, parking charges came into force on an experimental basis.

They were applied until the end of October, with parking charges of £1 for up to two hours, £1.50 for up to four hours and £2 for all day in the Newburn Bridge, Rocket House and Coach Park car parks.

There was also on-street pay and display parking, resident-only and business parking permit schemes and free disc parking on The Front and in Seaton Park.

The experimental period has now come to an end, and three consultation events for residents have taken place as the council seeks people’s views on how the parking controls worked.

Another event is taking place tomorrow between 2pm and 6pm at Seaton Carew Social Club and Institute, on Station Lane.

Coun Dave Hunter, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We value feedback from local people and, indeed, following the first consultation meeting in May we made a number of changes to the Parking Plan. I hope people take the opportunity to attend this week’s meeting and following that the council will undertake a full review of the Parking Plan for Seaton Carew.”

The parking charges were brought in as part of a wider parking plan from the council. It aimed to tackle a range of issues, including parking on pavements and on chevrons, which were said to be impacting businesses and compromising safety. A host of changes were implemented earlier this year after the first consultation meeting.

All pay and display charges were subsequently applied between 9am and 6pm, instead of 8am and 8pm.

The parking areas on the residential side of The Front and The Cliff which were joint residents’ permit and pay and display bays became residents’ parking only.

The area on the east side of the road adjacent to the clock tower and bus station became additional permit parking for business only.

The on-street disc parking scheme on The Front was extended to allow free parking for one hour instead of 30 minutes.

The disc parking scheme in Seaton Park was extended to allow free parking for two hours instead of one hour.

Residents now have the opportunity to give their views on how parking controls should be implemented moving forward, and how they have worked so far.

The parking charges came into force in May, more than a month later than planned. The council intended to introduce them from the start of April, but the scheme was put on hold while pay and display ticket machines were delivered.