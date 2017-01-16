Could Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard be tempted to take over as Hartlepool United manager?

Could Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard be tempted into his first managerial role at Hartlepool United?

That is just one of the suggestions put forward by Pools fans as the club looks for a successor to Craig Hignett.

Can Steven Gerrard be an option for his first manager job after retirement? Ole Stidal

Hignett was sacked on Sunday with Pools languishing 19th in League Two, just four points above the relegation zone.

One supporter has called on chairman Gary Coxall and his board to pull out all the stops in a bid to tempt Gerrard – who retired from playing late last year – to Victoria Park.

The argument put forward is that Gerrard could have a similar impact to Brian Clough, who managed Pools between 1965 and 1967 before going on to become one of the all-time greats with the likes of Derby County and Nottingham Forest.

Writing on Facebook, Pools fan Ole Stidal said: “Sad things didn’t work out for Hignett.

“I don’t think (caretaker manager) Sam Collins is good enough for the job.

“Can Steven Gerrard be an option for his first manager job after retirement?

“He has the charisma and may be the new Brian Clough.”

Plenty of other names have been thrown into the mix, including ex-Leicester City and England Under-21s boss Peter Taylor, Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke and Danny Wilson, who was in charge at the Vic between 2006 and 2008.

Paul Mowbray posted: “I still think Peter Taylor is a good option, as he has got plenty of experience and good contacts in the game.”

Chris Mckie added: “Darrell Clarke....ex Poolie who has done great wherever he’s gone to manage.

“He for me would be a great choice.....just my opinion though.”

Ian Johnston said: “Danny Wilson please.”

Meanwhile, on Hignett’s sacking, John Rawling posted: “Shocked not because it happened but because it took so long. A comeback for Wilson or bringing in Peter Taylor seem the best options, but who knows what we’ll end up with...”