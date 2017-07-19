Could you tackle Hartlepool restaurant’s huge parmo challenge?

A Hartlepool restaurant has come up with a challenge fit to test the stomachs of the hungriest of diners.

Only those with big appetites need apply to take on the Super Mighty Parmo Challenge at Kilimandjaro.

Sayat Tesfa and Apollo Ouedraogo with the Super Mighty Parmo Challenge

The belly-busting meal consists of five chicken parmos and a mountain of sides.

Up to two diners can take it on, and the huge dish is free to all challengers whether they are successful or not.

It will be unveiled at the African grill on Navigation Point at Hartlepool Marina tomorrow night, and every subsequent Thursday night.

Diners have been trying and failing to devour the huge meal in one sitting at Kilimandjaro’s other branch in Middlesbrough.

The Super Mighty Parmo Challenge

Kilimandjaro franchise holder Apollo Ouedraogo said: “We wanted to get the main dish of Teesside and give it an African twist.

“This is what we call the Super Mighty Parmo. No-one has done it before anywhere else.

“It costs us a lot but it is all about trying to create a uniqueness around the brand and product of Kilimandjaro.

“We have had a really good response for the challenge. It is creating a lot of excitement which is great.”

The gargantuan meal, which is served on a huge wooden board, is only available on Thursday nights.

As well as five large parmos, it also comes with sides of chicken wings, chilli fries, sweet potatoes fries, rice, coleslaw, garlic bread and salad.

Kilimandjaro marketing consultant Junior Masandi said: “It is pretty much like one of he challenges you see on the television programme Man Vs Food.

“It has proved really popular in Middlesbrough and this will be the first time we are launching it in Hartlepool.

“Three people ate it in 12 minutes. Since then we have made it a challenge for two people and no two people have finished it yet.”

There is no time limit and everyone who takes it on gets the meal for free, plus drinks and a free bottle of Kilimandjaro sauce.

Junior added: “It does cost us money but it generates a lot of interest and is a good marketing tool.

“Also, we like to have a bit of fun in what we do.

“We have been doing it for three weeks in Middlesbrough and it has gone down really well.

“People can take as long as they want.”

If you think you have what it takes to defeat the Super Mighty Parmo Challenge, contact the restaurant to book your seat.