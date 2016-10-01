Could your first new fiver help a Hartlepool charity

Wondering what to do with your first new fiver? Hospice chiefs in Hartlepool may have the answer.

Hartlepool & District Hospice is appealing to its supporters to back a new project called the #firstfiver appeal.

Of course, we need donations of all sizes, all year round, not just now and are hoping that people will consider giving their first fiver to support a very vital cause Greg Hildreth

In a new bid to boost their funds, people are being asked to set aside the first of their new notes.

Hospice officials hope it will give a boost to the cause which provides specialist care services to people and families affected by life limiting illnesses.

Greg Hildreth, who is a fundraiser for the Hospice, said: “There is a lot of interest in the new style of notes and we are hoping that we can incorporate this into our fundraising.

Hartlepool & District Hospice is based in Wells Avenue, in Hartlepool, and is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

People who access hospice services can be living with illnesses including Cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Motor Neurone Disease, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.

Each patient and their family or carers receive a tailor-made package of services.

The hospice’s team makes sure each person’s physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological and cultural needs are met in an atmosphere of comfort and dignity.

It costs £2.34 million to continue providing the current range of services.

The hospice receives 24% NHS funding so the outstanding £1.7million must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.

The donations of new five pound notes can be hand delivered or sent in the post to Hartlepool &District Hospice, Alice House, Wells Avenue, Hartlepool TS24 9DA.

The donations should be marked #firstfiver.

And as an alternative to physically donating the fivers to the Hospice itself, people can text ‘EVIF05 £5’ to 70070 to give the money.